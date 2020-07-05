Arlington motorcyclist traveling ‘at a high rate of speed’ dead after crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a single vehicle crash in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday evening.

Gilberto Portillo-Solorzano, 27, of Arlington, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Walter Reed Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control, struck a pole and was thrown from the vehicle, according to an Arlington County Police Department statement.

Medics transported Portillo-Solorzano to an area hospital with life threatening injuries, where he later died.

Police said they responded to the scene of the crash at approximately 7:44 p.m. Friday in the area of Walter Reed Drive and S. Wakefield Street for multiple reports of a crash with injury.

This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Bartholomew of Arlington County police at 703-228-7012 or JBartholomew@arlingtonva.us.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A map of the area is below.