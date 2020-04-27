Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington Co. will hold…

Arlington Co. will hold July special election to fill late lawmaker’s board seat

Scott Gelman

April 27, 2020, 4:10 AM

Arlington County, Virginia, will hold a special election to fill the county board seat Erik Gutshall held before he died earlier this month.

An Arlington Circuit Court Judge said the election will be held July 7.

Gutshall resigned from the board April 6, revealing he had been undergoing treatment for brain cancer, The Associated Press reported. He died April 16.

Gutshall was elected to the county’s five-member board in 2017. He at one time served as its vice chair.

The new board member will complete Gutshall’s term, which extends through the end of next year.

