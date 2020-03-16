Man stabbed to death on Pentagon Metro platform

A man was stabbed to death on a Metro station platform on Monday morning. Police are still investigating.

A man was stabbed to death on a Metro station platform on Monday morning.

The Metro Transit Police said the man was stabbed on the lower platform of the Pentagon station at about 9 a.m. and died at a hospital later.

Trains are bypassing the station in both directions as officers from the Metro police and Pentagon Force Protection continue to investigate, the Metro police said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.