The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said on its website Monday that a special lottery-style adoption process — open only to residents of D.C., Maryland or Virginia — has been created to handle the many inquiries about adopting Cupid. Applications must be delivered in person at the shelter on Wednesday or Thursday.

Cupid needed surgery to remove the 5-inch arrow, which missed his eyes and brain.

The infection and incisions from Cupid’s wound are said to be healing well.

Cupid was originally found by the Potomac Highlands Animal Rescue Group in West Virginia, not far from the Virginia border. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington stepped in when that group couldn’t afford to pay for surgery.

Since then, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington has taken in over $80,000 in donations for Cupid’s medical expenses.

