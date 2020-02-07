Rash of thefts prompts advice from Arlington Co. police on keeping your car safe

Police in Arlington County, Virginia, have identified several suspects in a recent rash of car thefts and thefts of items from vehicles.

Police obtained 11 warrants for Michael A. Brunner III, 18, of D.C., on charges that include felony stolen auto, grand larceny, credit card larceny and vehicle trespassing.

Police are also seeking permission to charge two juveniles with grand larceny auto.

Arlington County police said neither they nor other law enforcement partners in the area have evidence of thieves using sophisticated electronic technology to gain access to cars to steal them or items inside.

They said the thefts are considered ones of opportunity. That means the thieves are trying multiple parked cars to find unlocked doors, or they looking for cars with the keys visible inside.

Most of the thefts have taken place overnight, and police want to remind residents that there are some simple ways to make your car less vulnerable.

Some tips include:

Close and lock windows and doors when you park. Verify you’ve locked up by pulling on the door handle.

Don’t leave valuables in your car. Or at the very least, keep them out of sight.

Don’t leave keys or key fobs to any of your cars in any of your vehicles.

Park in well-lit areas. Keep your home’s outside light on at night.

Keep your garage door closed and locked. Thieves who get into cars with garage door remotes inside can get into your house.

Don’t leave the area with your car running.

