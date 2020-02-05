Arlington police seeking info on string of robberies, carjackings near Pentagon City mall

Arlington County, Virginia, police are seeking assistance locating the suspect or suspects responsible for four armed robberies in the Pentagon City area.

Police in Arlington County, Virginia, are seeking assistance locating the suspect or suspects responsible for four armed robberies in the Pentagon City area.

Over the last 3 1/2 weeks, there have been three carjackings and armed robberies near Fashion Centre at Pentagon City.

In each case, a man points a gun at the victims, who all give a similar description of the person who robbed them — a man in his early 20s and 30s, at least 6 feet tall.

Three victims also said the suspect had a thin build.

Arlington County police said they are not yet sure if it’s the same person, and they want to talk to anyone who may have information.

The first incident happened the afternoon of Jan. 19 on the 800 block of Army Navy Drive. A man pointed a gun at a woman sitting in her car and demanded her cell phone. He then ran away with the victim’s phone.

On Jan. 23 just before 2 p.m. on the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street, a man told police that just after parking his car, a suspect with a gun demanded his keys and then drove off in his car.

The car was recovered in D.C.

About 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 30, again on the 800 block of Army Navy Drive, a woman said a man approached her, brandished a gun, demanded her keys and took her car, which was later found in D.C.

The latest incident occurred Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of S. Joyce Street. A suspect with a gun approached a man who had just gotten out of his vehicle, demanded his keys and belongings, and then took off in the victim’s vehicle — a blue Honda Accord with Virginia plate UYN 7195.

Police are stepping up patrols in the area and are urging the public to be more cautious. In a news release, police offered the following safety tips.

Exit your vehicle and continue to your destination promptly after parking.

Park in well-lit, high traffic areas.

Be aware of your surroundings when entering and exiting your vehicle.

Limit your use of devices that may distract you, such as cell phones and headphones.

Don’t leave items unattended or visible in your vehicle.

If you feel nervous about walking to your car in the mall parking lot, you can call security at 703-415-3410, and they will give you an escort.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. S. King of the Arlington Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4243.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.