‘Wreaths Out’ event at Arlington National Cemetery needs volunteers

With the help of volunteers, more than 245,000 wreaths seemed to magically appear on the graves of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia last month. Now, volunteers are needed Saturday to remove the wreaths.

Wreaths Across America sponsors the yearly placement and removal of the wreaths to remember U.S. veterans and honor those who serve in the military, while teaching children the value of freedom.

But this year, volunteers who are 16 years old and older will need identification to get into cemetery for Saturday’s “Wreaths Out” event.

People 18 and older will need a valid state- or U.S. government-issued photo ID.

Visitors 16 and 17 years old can have either a state or government photo ID, or official school- issued photo ID.

Gates open at 8 a.m., and limited handicapped parking is available in the garage beginning at 7 a.m.

Because large crowds are expected, volunteers are asked to choose an entry gate that might not necessarily be the closest to the Arlington Cemetery Metro station.

Entrances are on Memorial Avenue, along Ord and Weitzel Drive. There’s the South gate and people with Department of Defense ID cards can use the Old Post Chapel gate.

Volunteers using ride shares or taxis to access the Memorial Avenue entrance must be dropped off adjacent to the Arlington Cemetery Metro stop.

