Man caught with loaded gun at Reagan National Airport

An Alabama man was caught trying to bring a gun through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Reagan National Airport on New Year's Day.

An Alabama man was caught trying to bring a gun through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Reagan National Airport on New Year’s Day.

He was cited by airport police on a weapons charge after a TSA officer detected a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six rounds in his carry-on bag at the security checkpoint, according to a TSA news release.

Officials contacted the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and detained the man for questioning, according to the release.

The TSA said they caught 14 firearms at Reagan National Airport in 2019, which is in line with previous years with 16 confiscated in 2018 and 13 in 2017.

As a reminder, the TSA warns travelers that individuals who bring firearms to a security checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns on airplanes.

Additionally, the TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations with a typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint being $4,100, the TSA said.

Details on how to properly travel with a firearm are posted on the TSA website. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.