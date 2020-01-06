E-scooter rider injured after collision with Arlington school bus

No children were hurt when an electric scooter rider collided with a school bus Monday in Rosslyn. Police said the scooter rider is expected to survive.

No children were hurt when an electric scooter rider collided with a school bus Monday afternoon in Rosslyn.

It happened about 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Wilson Boulevard and N. Oak Street.

The person on the scooter was seriously hurt but is expected to survive, said Arlington County police spokeswoman Ashley Savage.

“The investigation determined the scooter operator was at fault,” Savage said.

No one was hurt on the bus.

The students from Arlington Traditional School waited on the bus until a relief bus came to complete the route, schools spokeswoman Catherine Ashby said. Parents were notified of the delay.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.