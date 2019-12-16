Several vehicles taken from car dealerships in Arlington

Twelve vehicles from several car dealerships in Arlington, Virginia, were taken in a string of break-ins on Friday and over the weekend.

Twelve vehicles from several car dealerships in Arlington, Virginia, were taken in a string of break-ins on Friday and over the weekend, police said.

Two vehicles were taken from Luxury Auto Imports on the 2500 block of Lee Highway Friday night. Police said several suspects forced entry, stole keys to several vehicles and took two vehicles.

The suspects are described as males.

At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police got a call about suspicious activity at Eagle Automotives on the 3700 block of Columbia Pike. It was determined several suspects broke in around 8:15 p.m., took keys to several vehicles and stole eight of them.

Police later found one of the vehicles unoccupied in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 395. The suspects are described as wearing jackets or hooded sweatshirts.

At the scene, police also found a vehicle that had previously been reported as stolen out of Annapolis, Maryland.

Earlier Saturday, another break-in was reported on the 2000 block of Richmond Highway around 7:30 p.m. Police said several suspects forced entry into a business and caused damage.

They entered two vehicles belonging to the business and were seen pulling on door handles of other vehicles. Nothing was reported stolen.

Police said the suspects were six males in their late 20s or early 30s, wearing black coats with the hoods up, jeans and dark shoes.

On Sunday around 1:17 a.m., police arrived on the 2600 block of Wilson Boulevard and found several suspects broke into Fred’s Executive Auto, stole keys to several vehicles, and took two vehicles, striking five others as they drove away.

Police do not have suspect descriptions.

Below is the area of the break-ins.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

