Md. woman dead after Arlington Co. crash

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman is dead after a crash late Tuesday in Virginia near the Pentagon.

The Virginia State Police said Eddy A. Hernandez-Torres, 54, of Adelphi, was driving her Nissan Altima on Interstate 395 in Arlington County shortly before 10 p.m. when it went off the road, sideswiped the jersey wall and struck a crash cushion.

Hernandez-Torres was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

Authorities are investigating a medical emergency as the cause of the crash.

