Newly approved Crystal City apartment tower will contain 12 affordable housing units

The Arlington County Board in Virginia has approved a 19-story apartment tower in Crystal City that will have at least 12 affordable housing-compliant units.

The board approved the new apartment building, which will be located at 400 11th Street South, in a unanimous vote Saturday. That vote included a rezoning and site plan amendment for the development, which currently houses a Verizon telecommunications facility. That facility will remain on the site.

The developer of the property, Bethesda-based LCOR, agreed to provide seven two-bedroom and five one-bedroom units within the building that will remain affordable for 30 years. The developer will also give over $1 million to the county’s Affordable Housing Investment fund.

The developer has also agreed to contribute $1.43 million toward designing an improved open space area adjacent to the site of the building.

The building will include a 19th-floor terrace for residents. The apartments will be built above ground floor retail and a three-level underground parking garage with 148 parking spaces.

According to the county, the public’s opinion was solicited for the proposed redevelopment of the surrounding area over the course of three meetings between May and June 2019.

Details of the site’s plans and progress can be found on Arlington County’s website.

