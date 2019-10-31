Arlington Co. warns residents, pets stay out of Four Mile Run after chemical contamination

Arlington County, Virginia, is warning residents to keep themselves and their pets out of Four Mile Run following a chemical spill in a neighboring district.

A hazmat crew from Arlington County was dispatched at 6:29 a.m. Thursday to the 4200 block of South Four Mile Run Drive after reports of a chemical odor and sheen on the water.

The Arlington County Fire Department and the Department of Environmental Resources said that the source of the contamination was coming from a neighboring district upstream.

Filtering devices were placed along Four Mile Run to contain the chemical.

The county is advising that residents and their pets stay out of Four Mile Run for 24-48 hours to allow the contamination to flush from the water.

The county also said to avoid fishing in the area until further notice.

#FollowUp: Please keep all pets out of Four Mile Run until the #HazMat situation can be full mitigated. #PetSafety pic.twitter.com/rKqyPbE5zm — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) October 31, 2019



Anyone who has been in Four Mile Run and is experiencing health issues such as a sore throat or eye irritation is being advised to seek medical attention.

