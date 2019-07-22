Coffee Shop Kaldi’s Social House coming to Clarendon

Clarendon could be getting a new coffee shop by the end of the year. Kaldi’s Social Club hopes to open an Arlington location by December.

A staff member at Kaldi’s Social Club told ARLnow in a social media message that the business is hoping to open an Arlington location by December.

Wrapping outside a ground floor retail space at Ten at Clarendon building at 3110 10th Street announces Kaldi’s is “coming this winter” and features an image of people sharing dishes with cups of coffee interspersed between the plates.

Kaldi’s flagship location in Silver Spring first opened in 2013.

In addition to coffee, the Maryland cafe offers American fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and serves cocktails and beer. Staff did not immediately respond when asked if the Clarendon menu will be the same.

“The name Kaldi comes from an Ethiopian legend about a goat herder named Kaldi who first discovered the power of the coffee bean,” owner Tsega Haile wrote on the business’s website, noting that the D.C. area is home to the largest group of Ethiopian people outside the continent of Africa.

A year after opening, the Silver Spring shop added a rooftop lounge. Since then, it’s upgraded furniture and recently bought the nearby Pacci’s Pizzeria.

The new cafe in Clarendon will have plenty of coffee competition, including Northside Social, Peet’s, Waterhouse Coffee, Heritage Brewing, Oby Lee, Detour Coffee, Bakeshop, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks and the future East West Cafe.

