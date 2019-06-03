202
Home » Arlington, VA News » Wiseguy Pizza opening 2nd…

Wiseguy Pizza opening 2nd Arlington location

By ARLnow.com | @ARLnowDOTcom June 3, 2019 11:00 am 06/03/2019 11:00am
Share
Wiseguy Pizza coming to Pentagon City (photo courtesy @AlexWestEndRes)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner ARLnow.com and republished with permission.

A new location of Wiseguy Pizza appears to be coming to Pentagon City.

The local New York-style pizza chain opened a shop in Rosslyn in 2015 and also has three locations in D.C. The new Wiseguy Pizza is located on the ground floor of the Witmer, the new 26-story luxury apartment building at the corner of 12th Street S. and S. Hayes Street, according to signs covering a storefront on the ground floor.

The restaurant is “coming soon,” according to the signs, but so far no opening date has been announced.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY | Like this article? Read more by subscribing to ARLnow.com’s newsletter today.

The apartment building, at 710 12th Street S. near the Metro station, is now leasing with rents for one-bedroom apartments listed as ranging from $2,025-$3,100.

Photo courtesy @AlexWestEndRes/Twitter

ARLnow.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to ARLnow.com’s newsletter today.

© 2019 ARLnow.com

More News

Topics:
Arlington, VA News ARLnow.com Local News Virginia News Wiseguy Pizza
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Duke Ellington's DC house hits the market

The LeDroit Park house the jazz legend grew up in has hit the market. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!