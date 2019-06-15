202
Md. man arrested in Arlington sex assault case

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman in an elevator in Arlington, Virginia.

Arlington County police said a tip from the public led them to 19-year-old Wondimagegn Azemach of Riverdale.

The victim told investigators that the incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A man followed her into an elevator at a building on Jefferson Davis Highway in Crystal City and held her against her will, inappropriately touched her and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the man left on foot when others showed up in the area.

It was after police released surveillance footage of a suspect that they were able to identify and arrest Azemach.

Azemach is charged with abduction with intent to defile and sexual battery. He is being held on no bond.

Topics:
Arlington, VA News Local News sex assault Virginia News
