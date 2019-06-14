Arlington Public Schools superintendent to retire in September

Superintendent Patrick K. Murphy said that he has come to a crossroad in his professional life, and he believes that it is time to make a transition.

In a letter to members of the school board, the head of Arlington County, Virginia, public schools said that he is retiring in September.

Superintendent Patrick K. Murphy said that he has come to a crossroad in his professional life, and he believes that it is time to make a transition.

Murphy’s announcement comes more than a week after the school system reached an agreement with the federal government to settle a complaint filed during the 2015-2016 school year that alleged that one of its schools failed to provided adequate support for English learners.

In his letter, Murphy said that public education is the “true pathway to the American dream.”

Murphy became superintendent in 2009. In 2017, the Arlington School Board, in a 3-2 vote, approved a four-year contract for him, InsideNova reported. Barbara Kanninen, who voted against Murphy, told InsideNova that the school system needed a fresh start with leadership.

School Board Chair Reid Goldstein thanked the departing superintendent for his service and guidance through the school system’s “unprecedented growth and change.”

Arlington County Public Schools has over 28,000 students and has a 95% graduation rate. The average teacher salary is $75,000. Its budget for FY2019 is $637 million.

APS Superintendent @SuptPKM announced today that he will retire from Arlington Public Schools (APS) effective September 3, 2019. Dr. Murphy has led APS as superintendent since July 1, 2009. https://t.co/HrOXywo69Y — Arlington Public Schools (@APSVirginia) June 14, 2019

The school board said that it is beginning the process to search for a new superintendent.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.