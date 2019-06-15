2 dead after separate pedestrian crashes in Arlington, Va.

Two elderly people have died this week after being hit by cars in two separate instances in Arlington, Virginia.

On Wednesday, a 77-year-old woman was struck at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Four Mile Run Drive. Police said that the woman, identified as Martha Saltos of Arlington, crossed the northbound lanes of Columbia Pike against a red walk signal and was hit by an oncoming vehicle at around 9:30 a.m.

Saltos was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. She died from her injuries a day later.

On Friday, a 66-year-old man was hit by a car in the 1700 block of George Mason Drive at around 10:50 p.m.

The victim, identified of as Robert Bramwell of Washington, D.C., was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Based on preliminary findings, police believe that Bramwell entered the road outside of a marked crosswalk and did not have the right of way at the time of the crash.

The drivers in both crashes remained on the scene, police said.

The Arlington County Police Department’s Critical Accident Team is asking anyone with additional information on both incidents to contact them.

For information on Wednesday’s crash, contact Detective S. Lafley at slafley@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4052, while details concerning Friday’s incident should be directed to Detective T. Parsons the at tparsons@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4172.

To report information anonymously, contact Arlington County Crime Solvers at 866.411.TIPS (8477).

