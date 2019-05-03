Motorcycle crash slows traffic on I-66

Three motorcycles riders participating in Run for the Wall crashed into each other Friday afternoon in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It accident happened while the motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Interstate 66 near Exit 52 in Centreville. Virginia State Police said that a motorcycle failed to brake when traffic slowed. The rider struck the motorcycle in front of it, which then struck the motorcycle in front of it.

Edwin Wheeler, of Colorado, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police charged him with following too closely. Another rider had minor injuries and another was unhurt. All three were wearing helmets, police said.

Below is the area where it happened.

