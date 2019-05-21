UPDATED: Multiple People Stabbed in Rosslyn

Initial reports suggest three people were stabbed in or near Rosslyn’s Gateway Park. Two people were seriously injured but expected to survive, while the other victim suffered minor injuries.

Update at 2 p.m. — Police have released additional details about the stabbing and the suspect. Per a press release:

The Arlington County Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect following a malicious wounding investigation at Gateway Park. Wondwossen Kassu, 40, of No Fixed Address was charged with three counts of Malicious Wounding and three counts of Unlawful Wounding in the Commission of a Felony. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility. At approximately 9:27 p.m. on May 21, police responded to the report of multiple stabbings in Gateway Park located at 1300 Lee Highway. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. During the course of the investigation, officers located three male victims suffering from lacerations. The victims were transported to area hospitals and all are reported in stable condition. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears two of the victims were sitting at a table inside Gateway Park when the suspect approached them and initiated a conversation before producing a knife and stabbing the victims. The third victim was walking in the area when he came upon the initial assault. The suspect then turned his attention towards the third victim and stabbed him as well. Two victims were able to leave the scene to seek assistance. They were located by responding officers in the 1900 block of Fort Myer Drive and the 1800 block of N. Nash Street. This remains an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. King of the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4243 or seking@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Earlier: Arlington County Police are investigating a reported stabbing spree in Rosslyn.

Initial reports suggest three people were stabbed in or near Rosslyn’s Gateway Park. Two people were seriously injured but expected to survive, while the other victim suffered minor injuries.

A police presence has been reported at Gateway Park, the Continental lounge, and Turnberry Tower. One of the victims ran to the bar and another to the condo building after being stabbed, leaving a trail of blood along the sidewalk, we’re told.

Eastbound Lee Highway and at least one lane of both N. Lynn Street and N. Nash Street were closed near the crime scene as a result of the investigation.

One suspect was in custody as of about 10:20 p.m., police said. An ACPD spokeswoman says the suspect in custody appears to have known at least one of the victims. There’s no word yet on a motive.

Police were still searching for other suspects with the assistance of the Fairfax County Police helicopter after the first suspect was detained, according to scanner traffic.

“One suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing to determine if any other individuals are involved,” said police spokeswoman Ashley Savage.

PRELIMINARY: At approximately 9:26 police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, three victims were located and transported to area hospitals. Two victims in serious condition, 1 victim with minor injuries. 1 suspect in custody. Police remain on scene. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) May 22, 2019

Separately, during the stabbing investigation, firefighters battled a reported townhouse fire on the 1400 block of N. Nash Street in Rosslyn, near the Iwo Jima memorial. The fire, on the roof of the townhomes, was quickly extinguished and did not extend to the interior of the building.

Fast and effective response from @ArlingtonVaFD tonight in Rosslyn to put out a roof fire at Monument Place condos. At least seven fire trucks arrived on scene to what could have been a huge fire had it spread to neighboring homes. @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/qDGbTheFPB — Tom McQueeney (@mcqueeney) May 22, 2019

#FinalUpdate: 1400 blk N Nash St, Fire is out. Fire contained to furniture on roof. No injuries reported. Fire Marshal on scene investigating. Most units going in service. Roads in area should clear up soon. @FortMyerFire pic.twitter.com/G3i8QMfwjM — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) May 22, 2019

ARLINGTON COUNTY | STRUCTURE FIRE | 1405 N. NASH STREET | REPORTED FIRE ON THE ROOF | FIRE SHOWING SIDE C | RIT 1 REQUESTED pic.twitter.com/fKF3l9Oggk — LincolnACFD (@LincolnACFD) May 22, 2019

