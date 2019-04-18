202
Mac and Cheese Festival coming to Ballston

The secret to the best tasting mac and cheese doesn’t involve homemade pasta or expensive, artisan ingredients. It just requires some chemistry. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, ARLnow.com, and republished with permission.

An exceptionally cheesy festival is coming to Ballston this fall.

The “Nova Mac and Cheese Festival” will be held along N. Fairfax Drive near the Ballston Metro station on Saturday, Oct. 5, according to event listings.

The festival is being produced by TasteUSA, the same company that’s behind an upcoming “Chesapeake oyster and wine festival” at National Harbor.

The event will feature “over 30 kinds of mac and cheese to sample from top chefs and food vendors,” “craft beers, wines and ciders to sample,” and “live bands and entertainment.” Early bird tickets range from $15-45.

“Get your tickets and get ready to taste the most fantastic thing ever created on this Great Earth,” says the event listing, “cheesy, gooey, over-the-top macaroni.”

Photo via Facebook

