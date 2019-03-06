Summer may feel pretty far off these days, but there’s already a full slate of outdoor movie nights scheduled along Columbia Pike. See the full schedule.

Summer may feel pretty far off these days, as temperatures dip into the 20s, but there’s already a full slate of outdoor movie nights scheduled along Columbia Pike.

The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization (CPRO) announced the schedule for its annual movie series last week, with screenings set to start in mid-June.

The theme of this year’s series is “Heroes and Sheroes: Movies with a Mission.”

On Fridays, screenings will be held at the Arlington Mill Community Center (909 S. Dinwiddie Street). On Saturdays, movies will be shown at the Penrose Square development (2501 9th Road S.).

The full schedule is as follows:

Arlington Mill June 14: Moana (PG)

June 21: On the Basis of Sex (PG-13)

June 28: A Wrinkle in Time (PG)

July 5: Hidden Figures (PG)

July 12: Aquaman (PG-13)

July 19: First Man (PG-13)

July 26: The Incredibles (PG)

August 2: Mulan (G)

August 9: Brave (PG)

August 16: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (PG)

August 23: Won’t You Be My Neighbor (PG-13) Penrose Square June 15: Black Panther (PG-13)

June 22: Wonder Woman (PG-13)

June 29: The Post (PG-13)

July 6: Apollo 13 (PG)

July 13: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG)

July 20: Akeelah and the Bee (PG)

July 27: Selma (PG-13)

August 3: Norma Rae (PG)

August 10: A League of Their Own (PG)

August 17: Life in the Doghouse (NR)

August 24: Won’t You Be My Neighbor (PG-13)

CPRO says it’s still looking for businesses to sponsor the movie series. Anyone interested can apply on the organization’s website.

Photo via Facebook

ARLnow.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to ARLnow.com’s newsletter today.

© 2019 ARLnow.com