Reagan National Airport to host Star Wars dance party

Interplanetary and interstate travelers now have a chance to mingle at Reagan National Airport thanks to a Star Wars-themed event planned in the airport’s historic Terminal A.

The event is being hosted by D.C.-based DJ company Scorpio Entertainment on May 4th — a day otherwise known as “May the 4th Be With You” to Stars Wars fans. The event will feature an open bar and a mix of music from new pop, EDM, Motown, 80s, and disco.

“Explore all corners of the glass-enclosed lobby with front row views of the runway, as we present an epic night of fun celebrating all things outer space,” the DJ company said in its Facebook post about the upcoming event, where it encouraged attendees to wear “themed attire.”

The party will “blast off” at 7 p.m. that night with a pre-show, followed by the main event, according to the event’s webpage.

Tickets are on sale for $45 and the event is open for attendees 18 years or older.

