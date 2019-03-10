202
Loose cart on American Airlines flight causes minor injuries

By The Associated Press March 10, 2019 9:51 pm 03/10/2019 09:51pm
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Some people aboard an American Airlines flight received minor injuries when a loose cart came down the aisle of the plane.

American Airlines spokeswoman Martha Thomas told the Associated Press Sunday evening that upon Flight 2145’s landing at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport from LaGuardia Airport in New York a cart came loose in the aft galley.

She says the airline is taking care of passengers and crew as some experienced minor injuries as the cart came down the aisle.

Thomas says none of the injuries appears to be serious.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says its medics met the aircraft at Gate 33 and transported two people to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomas says the incident is being investigated.

