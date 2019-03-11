Uncomfortable at an Arlington bar? There’s a code word to get help discreetly

A code-word campaign in Arlington, Virginia, aims to give patrons a safe way to ask for help when they are feeling unsafe.

There’s a new code-word campaign to reduce sexual assault within the nightlife scene in Arlington County. It’s called the “Ask for Angela” campaign. The goal is to give patrons a safe way to ask for help.

The program, rolled out last spring, allows restaurant staff to step in when they’re approached by someone asking for Angela.

“They will know that you maybe need a taxi home or an Uber or perhaps you need police assistance,” said Kirby Clark with the Arlington County Police Department.

The campaign is part of the Arlington Restaurant Initiative and is a joint program between Arlington police and the Arlington County Victim Witness Program.

The Ask for Angela Campaign, which started in the UK, continues to grow in Arlington County, with more restaurants becoming accredited.

Clark said the goal is to expand this to all restaurants serving alcohol within the nightlife scene in the county. Participating restaurants have an accredited sticker in their window.

“We want patrons to know that when they’re going out in Arlington County, that they can ask for help at bars and restaurants … they should never be afraid to ask for assistance,” added Clark.

Here’s a full list of the participating restaurants:

Bar Bao

Barley Mac

Courthaus Social

Crystal City Sports Pub

Don Tito

Federico Ristorante Italiano

Freddie’s Beach Bar

G.O.A.T.

Ireland’s Four Courts

Liberty Tavern

Lyon Hall

Mexicali Blues

Nam-Viet

O’Sullivans Irish Pub

Pamplona

Ragtime

Rhodeside Grill

Samuel Beckett’s Irish Gastro Pub

Spirits of ’76

Whitlow’s on Wilson

William Jeffery’s Tavern

Wilson Hardware

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.