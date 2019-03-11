202
Uncomfortable at an Arlington bar? There’s a code word to get help discreetly

By Melissa Howell March 11, 2019 10:25 am 03/11/2019 10:25am
16 Shares
Staff at these Arlington, Virginia, bars will get patrons help if they hear a code word -- whether it's police or simply a cab home. (Thinkstock)

There’s a new code-word campaign to reduce sexual assault within the nightlife scene in Arlington County. It’s called the “Ask for Angela” campaign. The goal is to give patrons a safe way to ask for help.

The program, rolled out last spring, allows restaurant staff to step in when they’re approached by someone asking for Angela.

“They will know that you maybe need a taxi home or an Uber or perhaps you need police assistance,” said Kirby Clark with the Arlington County Police Department.

The campaign is part of the Arlington Restaurant Initiative and is a joint program between Arlington police and the Arlington County Victim Witness Program.

The Ask for Angela Campaign, which started in the UK, continues to grow in Arlington County, with more restaurants becoming accredited.

Clark said the goal is to expand this to all restaurants serving alcohol within the nightlife scene in the county. Participating restaurants have an accredited sticker in their window.

“We want patrons to know that when they’re going out in Arlington County, that they can ask for help at bars and restaurants … they should never be afraid to ask for assistance,” added Clark.

Here’s a full list of the participating restaurants:

  • Bar Bao
  • Barley Mac
  • Courthaus Social
  • Crystal City Sports Pub
  • Don Tito
  • Federico Ristorante Italiano
  • Freddie’s Beach Bar
  • G.O.A.T.
  • Ireland’s Four Courts
  • Liberty Tavern
  • Lyon Hall
  • Mexicali Blues
  • Nam-Viet
  • O’Sullivans Irish Pub
  • Pamplona
  • Ragtime
  • Rhodeside Grill
  • Samuel Beckett’s Irish Gastro Pub
  • Spirits of ’76
  • Whitlow’s on Wilson
  • William Jeffery’s Tavern
  • Wilson Hardware

Topics:
