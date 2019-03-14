Arlington Co. considers lowering speed limit along busy Pentagon City street

County officials are proposing changing the speed limit along South Hayes Street as the road runs between Army-Navy Drive and 15th Street South.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, ARLnow.com, and republished with permission.

Drivers along a busy stretch of road in Pentagon City could soon need to slow down a bit.

County officials are proposing changing the speed limit along South Hayes Street as the road runs between Army-Navy Drive and 15th Street South. It currently has posted speed limits of 35 and 30 mph along different stretches of the road, but the county could bump that down to 25 mph.

The Crystal City Business Improvement District requested a study of the speed limit along that section of the street, which runs past major developments including the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City and Pentagon Centre, as well as the neighborhood’s Metro station.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY | Like this article? Read more by subscribing to ARLnow.com’s newsletter today.

Staff wrote in a report for the County Board that the “high volumes of pedestrian crossings and higher density land development” in the area justify bumping down the speed a bit.

Similarly, staff noted that an examination of the last four years of crash data for the area suggest that a lower speed might be beneficial for the area.

If the board approves the change, the county will spend $1,500 to install signs advertising the newly revised speed limit along the road.

The board is set to consider the issue for the first time at its meeting Saturday, where members are scheduled to set a public hearing on the matter for April 23. The Board could then approve the change immediately afterward.

Photo via Google Maps

ARLnow.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to ARLnow.com’s newsletter today.

© 2019 ARLnow.com