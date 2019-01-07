202.5
Home » Arlington, VA News » Trial set for man…

Trial set for man charged with torturing, killing lover’s ex-boyfriend

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP January 7, 2019 12:21 pm 01/07/2019 12:21pm
39 Shares
Charged with first degree murder, Jitesh Patel waived his right to a speedy trial at the Arlington County Courthouse. A judge set a jury trial for July 2019. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty)

ARLINGTON, Va. — A trial date is set for a Maryland man charged with killing his lover’s ex-boyfriend last March.

Prosecutors contend that Jitesh Patel, 43, of Woodbine, Maryland, broke into 40-year-old John Giandoni’s Arlington town house and laid in wait for the victim to get home from work before torturing and killing him.

Giandoni had a previous relationship with Patel’s lover and shared a child with her. The two were in a custody battle over the boy, prosecutors said. The motive appears to stem from the complicated romantic web, but it’s still unclear why prosecutors allege Patel killed Giandoni.

At a November hearing where the details of the case were revealed, a medical examiner testified Giandoni was stabbed four times; shot twice, including in the head; and asphyxiated with zip ties around his mouth. She told a judge that Giandoni was alive during the time his air supply was being cut off and that he was being tortured in his north Arlington town home.

At Monday’s hearing, Patel waived his right to a speedy trial, which could have started as early as February. A judge set his jury trial to begin in July.

Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect that Giandoni had a son, not a daughter.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Jitesh Patel John Giandoni Latest News megan cloherty speedy trial woodbine
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

DC area’s 1st snowstorm of 2019

The first snowfall of the year in the D.C. area arrived Jan. 12. The weekend has brought about winter storm warnings throughout the entire region.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500