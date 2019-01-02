Arlington woman takes 2nd place in 1st ‘Jeopardy!’ episode of 2019

Maggie Byrd, who appeared on the first "Jeopardy!" episode of the new year, came in second place and took home $2,000 on the long-running quiz show Jan. 1.

WASHINGTON — An Arlington, Virginia, woman who appeared on the first “Jeopardy!” episode of the new year, came up short in her efforts to become the new champion.

Byrd is a PR professional for Crystal City-based Consumer Technology Association.

Other Arlington residents have faced questions from Alex Trebek over the show’s 35-year history, reports Arlington Now.

An Arlington social worker even took home $19,000 in prize money from the show just last year.

