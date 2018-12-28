202.5
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington woman set to…

Arlington woman set to compete on Jeopardy New Year’s Day

By ARLnow.com | @ARLnowDOTcom December 28, 2018 1:45 pm 12/28/2018 01:45pm
Share
Arlington PR pro Maggie Byrd will be one of the contestants on the long-running quiz show on Jan. 1. (Courtesy Jeopardy)

An Arlington PR professional will get a chance to show off her smarts on “Jeopardy!” on New Year’s Day.

Maggie Byrd will be one of the contestants on the long-running quiz show on Jan. 1., according to a release from the show’s producers.

Byrd works in communications for the Crystal City-based Consumer Technology Association.

She joins a variety of other Arlingtonians to face questions from Alex Trebek over the show’s 35-year history. An Arlington social worker even took home $19,000 in prize money from the show just last year.

“Jeopardy!” airs locally on WJLA (ABC 7).

© 2018 ARLnow.com

More News

Topics:
arlington Arlington, VA News ARLnow.com Entertainment News Local News TV News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500