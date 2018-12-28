Arlington woman set to compete on Jeopardy New Year’s Day

Maggie Byrd joins a variety of other Arlingtonians to face questions from Alex Trebek over the show’s 35-year history — including a social worker who took home $19,000 just last year.

An Arlington PR professional will get a chance to show off her smarts on “Jeopardy!” on New Year’s Day.

Maggie Byrd will be one of the contestants on the long-running quiz show on Jan. 1., according to a release from the show’s producers.

Byrd works in communications for the Crystal City-based Consumer Technology Association.

She joins a variety of other Arlingtonians to face questions from Alex Trebek over the show’s 35-year history. An Arlington social worker even took home $19,000 in prize money from the show just last year.

“Jeopardy!” airs locally on WJLA (ABC 7).

