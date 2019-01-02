Arlington woman arrested after dispute turns fatal on New Year’s Day

Linda Snow, 60, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, Arlington County police said Wednesday.
WASHINGTON — An Arlington woman is facing a murder charge in connection to another woman’s death on New Year’s Day, police said.
Officers responded to the 5100 block of 8th Road S. around 10 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing. They found a woman suffering from trauma, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified as Alice Carter, 64, of Arlington.
Police said Snow and Carter knew each other, and that the killing stemmed from a dispute inside a residence.
The chief medical examiner’s office will determine Carter’s cause of death.
Snow is being held without bond.
