202.5
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington residents weigh in…

Arlington residents weigh in on changes to residential parking permit program

By Melissa Howell December 8, 2018 2:46 pm 12/08/2018 02:46pm
4 Shares

Arlington County reached out to its residents on Saturday in an effort to gather ideas for reforming its parking policy for the first time in 13 years.

ARLINGTON — Barbara Taylor and her fellow Arlington, Virginia, residents joined community managers on Saturday to discuss the county’s plans to fine tune its residential permit parking program for the first time in over a decade.

Taylor said she is concerned that cars connected to large, multiunit buildings are going to overwhelm local streets if new buildings don’t have enough parking.

“I do think that any new building built should have enough parking for the people living there which, to me, means at least one parking space per unit,” Taylor said.

Stephen Crim is the county’s parking manager. He said Saturday’s meeting was a way to open the conversation between the county and its residents.

“We think it’s really important to start off by getting the broader picture, what works and what doesn’t, so we can go from there,” he said.

Some of the key issues addressed included how residents can be eligible for parking permits, and how the county will enforce the regulations. Crim also said the county will consider new parking regulations around parks and schools.

Taylor said she and other residents are concerned cars from multidwelling buildings will overwhelm the streets.

The next step, Crim said, will be to post a list of concerns and possible solutions online.

Residents still have time to weigh in on the residential permit parking on the county’s website.

Crim said many of the concerns brought up on Saturday will be used to create a survey, the results of which will be brought to the county’s board so it can decide on what changes, if any, will be made to the current parking regulations.

“We want this program to serve those interests, while we’re also being the best stewards of our public asset, which is our streets,” Crim said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
arlington arlington county arlington parking Arlington, VA News Latest News Local News Melissa Howell parking residential permit parking Transportation News Virginia
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Remembering Penny Marshall
Maintaining fitness before New Year's
14 recipes for Christmas dinner
Today in History: Dec. 20
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
20+ holiday happenings around DC area
Holiday breakfast recipes
Science gifts for the stargazers in your life
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Kennedy Center Honors
Images of 2018: A world in motion
PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
PHOTOS: 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note