HOV lanes in Shirlington reopen after 10-vehicle crash on I-395

WASHINGTON — A 10-vehicle crash Monday morning involving two taxis, a dump truck and several other cars, sent one person to the hospital and closed the High Occupancy Vehicle Lanes of Interstate 395 in Shirlington, Virginia, for several hours.

The crash happened in the northbound HOV lanes at Shirlington Circle, the Arlington County Fire Department said. Crews evaluated five people for injuries and one person was sent to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash snarled traffic caught behind it, and drivers in the Express Lanes behind the crash were being diverted under police direction.

The HOV lanes reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. after the crash investigation was completed.

Photos posted on Twitter show one of the taxis lodged on top of a concrete barrier at the crash scene.

Hazmat crews were called in to deal with leaking fluids from some of the vehicles, fire officials said.

