New casual Italian restaurant coming to Columbia Pike

By ARLnow.com | @ARLnowDOTcom August 27, 2018 2:45 pm 08/27/2018 02:45pm
The restaurant comes from Tony Wagner, owner of the nearby Twisted Vines Bottleshop & Bistro and BrickHaus. (ARLnow.com)

Josephines Italian Kitchen, a new casual Italian restaurant, is coming to Columbia Pike (2501 9th Rd S).

The restaurant comes from Tony Wagner, owner of the nearby Twisted Vines Bottleshop & Bistro and BrickHaus. Wagner said the idea came from discussions with neighbors and customers, and repeatedly hearing customers reference a need for a casual Italian option in the area.

Josephines Italian Kitchen will have a wood-fired oven, and Wagner said customers can look for a lot of fresh seafood and other classic Italian cuisine options at the restaurant.

Josephines Italian Kitchen will fill the space vacated by Marble & Rye, which closed last December. Wagner said the restaurant is currently in the permitting process but that the aim is to open sometime in October.

Topics:
arlington Arlington, VA News ARLnow.com Josephines Italian Kitchen Local News Virginia
