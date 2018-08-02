202
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington dog with cancer,…

Arlington dog with cancer, bucket list visits Nationals Park, rides in police car, finds forever home

By Rick Massimo August 2, 2018 6:05 pm 08/02/2018 06:05pm
23 Shares

WASHINGTON — Smoke the dog doesn’t have a lot of time left, but he’s making the best of it. On Thursday he checked off the biggest item on his bucket list — he got a forever home.

Related Stories

Smoke is 10 years old, and he had been living at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. He has cancer, and the shelter describes his time remaining as “six months, or it could be just a few weeks.” Last week, the shelter made a bucket list of great dog experiences for Smoke to have in his remaining life, and he’s been living it up since then.

Thursday was a three-fer: Smoke went to Nationals Park and walked around the field, getting a taste of ice cream in the process; he went to the Arlington County Police Department, where he got to ride in a police car and have a bite of a doughnut; and he went home with his new family, who guided him through the day’s excitement.

He’s still got his bucket list, and the shelter said his new family will continue the list. It includes a birthday party, a trip to the beach, a ride in a fire truck, breakfast in bed, a camping trip, a jump in a big pile of leaves and a whole lot more fun dog activities.

“We’re so happy Smoke found his forever home,” said Sam Wolbert, the president and CEO of the shelter. “He was adopted by a loving family that has experience with senior, rescue animals.”

He said the staff of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington was grateful to the community for their support of Smoke, and said that now “Smoke can live out the rest of his life like all dogs should — with a family that loves him.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Arlington, VA News bucket list Local News smoke Virginia

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 22-29
Today in History: Sept. 29
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US