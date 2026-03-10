FBI boosts reward to $1M in decade‑old Hanover Dunkin’ Donuts murder case

Federal investigators are dramatically increasing the reward in the search for a man accused of killing his wife inside a Dunkin’ Donuts in Hanover, Maryland, more than a decade ago, saying the case still weighs heavily on those who have worked it.

The FBI is now offering up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest of Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, who is wanted in the 2015 killing of his wife, Palak Patel, who was 21 years old at the time.

Investigators said the couple was working an overnight shift at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Arundel Mills Boulevard just before midnight on April 12, 2015, when an argument broke out in a back room of the store. Authorities said the argument centered on Palak’s desire to return to India, while her husband wanted to stay in the U.S.

Police said Palak was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene. Her husband, who was 24 years old at the time, fled the restaurant shortly afterward.

Anne Arundel County homicide detective Vincent Carbonaro told WTOP the violence of the case has stayed with investigators for years.

“It was a shocking case, particularly violent and brutal, especially to have a young lady like this cut down in the prime of her life,” Carbonaro said.

Surveillance video reviewed by investigators shows Bhadreshkumar leaving the Dunkin’ Donuts alone. FBI Special Agent Jonathan Shaffer told WTOP he then walked across the street to the apartment he shared with his wife, gathered a small number of personal items and some cash, and hailed a taxi.

The cab took Bhadreshkumar to a hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, where investigators said he checked in around 3 a.m. with no luggage, wearing only the clothes he had on. He checked out several hours later and took a hotel shuttle to Newark Penn Station, which remains the last place he was seen.

“The surveillance cameras there at Newark Penn Station didn’t provide any information as to where he might have gone,” Shaffer said.

Despite more than 300 tips over the years, investigators said none have led to Bhadreshkumar’s capture. Shaffer said the passage of time has not ended the search.

“It’s just a matter of belief that he is out there somewhere still, and that someone, some member of the public, knows who he is and where he is,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer said investigators believe Bhadreshkumar could be living in the U.S. or abroad, and are hoping the increased reward encourages someone to come forward.

“We’re hoping that this $1 million reward will incentivize somebody to come forward with the information,” Shaffer said.

The hope is the reward increase reflects both the severity of the crime and the FBI’s belief that time, changing relationships and a life-changing sum of money could produce new information that finally brings Bhadreshkumar to justice.

Detective Carbonaro said the police department’s message to him is clear.

“I hope that every day that you wake up, you consider it your last day of freedom,” Carbonaro said.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact the bureau online at tips.fbi.gov. The FBI said tipsters can remain anonymous.

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2017.

