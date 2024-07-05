5 people rescued from sinking yacht in Maryland river

Five people were rescued from a sinking yacht in the area of Edgewater, Maryland on Saturday.

Five people had to be rescued from a sinking yacht in the area of Shady Side, Maryland, on Saturday. (Courtesy John Morgan) Courtesy John Morgan Two people were evaluated for minor injuries after their yacht took on water, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. (Courtesy John Morgan) Courtesy John Morgan A good Samaritan rescued five people from a sinking yacht in the area of Shady Side, Maryland, on Saturday. (Courtesy John Morgan) Courtesy John Morgan A yacht took on water in the area of Shady Side, Maryland, on Saturday. (Courtesy John Morgan) Courtesy John Morgan ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Five people were rescued from a sinking yacht in the area of Edgewater, Maryland, on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard told WTOP that guardsmen were called to the mouth of the Rhode River just before 1 p.m. for reports of a 100-foot yacht taking on water.

All five people aboard the yacht had been rescued by a good Samaritan by the time guardsmen arrived on scene, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Two people were evaluated for minor injuries, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.