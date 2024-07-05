Live Radio
5 people rescued from sinking yacht in Maryland river

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

July 29, 2024, 9:28 AM

Five people were rescued from a sinking yacht in the area of Edgewater, Maryland, on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard told WTOP that guardsmen were called to the mouth of the Rhode River just before 1 p.m. for reports of a 100-foot yacht taking on water.

All five people aboard the yacht had been rescued by a good Samaritan by the time guardsmen arrived on scene, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Two people were evaluated for minor injuries, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

