Anne Arundel Co. police respond to reported crash and find driver shot, killed

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot while driving in Anne Arundel County on Monday night, causing him to crash his vehicle into an unoccupied SUV and a tree.

When police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, went to investigate a reported crash on Monday night, they found the driver had been shot and killed.

Forrest Allen Ryan, 38, of Chester, died after the shooting in a residential area in what police believe was a targeted incident based on “evidence in the investigation,” police said in a news release.

Officers were originally called to the scene for the reported vehicle collision at the intersection of Kimwood Road and Driftwood Court in Arnold at around 10 p.m.

Ryan was driving a black Porsche Cayenne SUV when he was shot in his upper body, police said. He crashed into another SUV with no one inside before striking a tree near the road.

Ryan was found in the driver’s seat of the Porsche and though officers tried to save his life, police said he died at the scene.

His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police didn’t offer further details about possible suspects or what exactly led them to determine that the shooting wasn’t random.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anonymous tipsters can call 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Here’s a map of where the shooting and crash happened.