DC man arrested in connection with possible shooting on Route 50 in Md.

Maryland State Police have arrested a D.C. man in connection with a possible shooting near U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County.

Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, faces a variety of charges, including for alleged weapons violations and drug possession.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Monday, police say, troopers responded near the intersection of Annapolis Street and Monterey Avenue, not far from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. A driver, later identified as Hayes, claimed he was being chased.

Police said they found a bullet hole through the front windshield of his silver Acura ILX with D.C. tags. They later concluded that the gunshot might have come from the inside of the car.

Troopers searching the area found a black Ruger handgun, and in a search of the Acura, police said they found shell casings and suspected crack cocaine.

They believe the shell casings matched the gun found near the car.

Hayes is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis. Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 410-267-5800.