Anne Arundel Co. police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed man

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

September 17, 2022, 7:29 AM

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said that an officer shot and killed an armed man during the predawn hours Saturday.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at a home on Sands Road in Harwood, Corporal Chris Anderson told WTOP.

Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a call at the home and were met by a man armed with a gun, Anderson said.

Police shot and killed him following an altercation and Anderson said no officers were hurt in the incident.

Officers — who were wearing body cameras at the time — are now on administrative leave pending an investigation by the state.

No other information about what led up to the shooting was available.

Sands Road is closed between Sandalwood Road and Chinquapin Crest Drive for the investigation, WTOP traffic reports.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

