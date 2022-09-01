1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday.

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said.

It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police.

Police said the victims were targeted but they’re still investigating what led up to the shooting.

They didn’t offer any other information, including description of suspects or the condition of the person who was hurt.

Here’s a map of the area where it happened: