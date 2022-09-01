RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Winter's approach sets clock ticking | Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » 1 dead, 1 injured…

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

September 25, 2022, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said.

It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police.

Police said the victims were targeted but they’re still investigating what led up to the shooting.

They didn’t offer any other information, including description of suspects or the condition of the person who was hurt.

Here’s a map of the area where it happened:

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up