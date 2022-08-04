New interactive map details crime trends in Annapolis

For those who live in or like to visit Annapolis there's a new way to see what kind of crimes are happening in the city.

For those who live in or like to visit Annapolis, Maryland, there’s a new way to see what crimes are happening in the city.

Annapolis has a new online crime incident map that uses Geographic Information Systems, or GIS technology.

The crimes plotted on the map date back to March 2021 and are updated daily.

The map is searchable in numerous ways, for instance, by ward or date.

Users can choose to view crimes against people and crimes against property, or pick one of 15 more specific categories, such as arson or motor vehicle theft.

“It is my goal to tell a transparent story about crime in the City,” Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said in a news release.

“The data points can be useful in not only keeping residents informed about what is happening in their community, but also helps the City to track neighborhood trends.”

The new map replaces one that the city discontinued last year.