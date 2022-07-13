Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a man who had been working inside a McDonald’s.

Ja’quan Green of Middle River, Maryland, has been charged in the killing of Britrain Marcelus Gray, 23, of Odenton.

Gray was killed around 4:45 a.m. on May 13 inside a McDonald’s in the 1100 block of Crain Highway in Gambrills. He and three other employees had been working when someone fired shots from outside. The restaurant was closed at the time, and there were no other injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the attack was not random, police said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 410-222-4731. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Anne Arundel County police at 410-222-4700 or to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online.