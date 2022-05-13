Worker killed in early-morning shooting at Anne Arundel Co. McDonald’s

A man is dead after he was shot early Friday morning while working at a McDonald's in Gambrills, Maryland.

A man is dead after he was shot early Friday morning while working at a McDonald’s in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Police said they were called to the McDonald’s at 1130 Crain Highway in Gambrills at about 4:45 a.m. Friday for the report of gunshots fired at the restaurant.

Officers discovered the worker, Britrain Marcelus Gray, 23, of Odenton, dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

Police haven’t released any other details about the shooting but said they believe Gray was shot during what appears to be a “targeted incident” and that it was not a random act of violence.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting and asked anyone with more information to to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731.

“We are saddened by the senseless and tragic loss of our friend and colleague,” the McDonald’s corporate office said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. We are in the process of offering our employees counseling and another support they may need and working with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”