RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Naval Academy Bridge to…

Naval Academy Bridge to close Tuesday during Blue Angels rehearsal

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

May 23, 2022, 11:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy will be graduating this week, and to celebrate, the Blue Angels will return to the skies of Annapolis, Maryland.

Their flight demonstration is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday over the Severn River, but you might be able to catch them during their flight rehearsal Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s rehearsal, the Naval Academy Bridge on Route 450 will close from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until the demonstration is completed.

Officials suggest Rowe Boulevard as an alternative for anyone looking to enter or leave Annapolis during the bridge closure.

The Blue Angels will do a final demonstration on graduation day above the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 10 a.m. on Friday.

You can read more about the best times and places to watch The Blue Angels flyover ceremony online.

The Academy’s Commissioning Week schedule has more information on the week’s festivities.

WTOP Traffic will keep a close eye on what is happening to let you know how the flyover may affect your commute. You can follow WTOP Traffic on Twitter @WTOPtraffic, and listen to live traffic reports every 10 minutes on 103.5 FM or via WTOP’s online stream.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

State Department intelligence arm to set up open source coordination office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up