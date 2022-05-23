Naval Academy Bridge to close Tuesday during Blue Angels rehearsal

Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy will be graduating this week, so to celebrate, The Blue Angels will return to the skies of Annapolis, Maryland.

Their flight demonstration is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday over the Severn River, but you might be able to catch them during their flight rehearsal Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s rehearsal, the Naval Academy Bridge on Route 450 will close from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until the demonstration is completed.

To support the U.S. Navy Blue Angels performance, the Naval Academy Bridge (MD RT 450) will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic as follows:

TUESDAY, May 24: closed 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. and from 1:45 p.m. until the completion of Blue Angels rehearsal (approx 4 p.m.). — NSA Annapolis (@NSAAnnapolis) May 23, 2022

Officials suggest Rowe Boulevard as an alternative for anyone looking to enter or leave Annapolis during the bridge closure.

The Blue Angels will do a final demonstration on graduation day above the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 10 a.m. on Friday.

You can read more about the best times and places to watch The Blue Angels flyover ceremony online.

The Academy’s Commissioning Week schedule has more information on the week’s festivities.

WTOP Traffic will keep a close eye on what is happening to let you know how the flyover may affect your commute.