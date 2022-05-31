RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Hyattsville man identified as drowning victim near Sandy Point State Park

May 31, 2022, 2:09 PM

A man from Hyattsville, Maryland, was identified as the man who drowned off the coast of Sandy Point State Park on Sunday, according to police.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said that William Enrique Villa Toro, 43, was overtaken by the current after he jumped off his family’s boat to cool off in the Chesapeake Bay early Sunday afternoon.

Toro was found by another boat, which pulled him out of the water and took him to the marina. There, police and emergency personnel attempted to revive Toro, but were unsuccessful.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

