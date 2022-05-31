Hyattsville man identified as drowning victim near Sandy Point State Park

A man from Hyattsville was identified as the victim of Sunday's drowning off the coast of Sandy Point State Park, according to police.

A man from Hyattsville, Maryland, was identified as the man who drowned off the coast of Sandy Point State Park on Sunday, according to police.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said that William Enrique Villa Toro, 43, was overtaken by the current after he jumped off his family’s boat to cool off in the Chesapeake Bay early Sunday afternoon.

Toro was found by another boat, which pulled him out of the water and took him to the marina. There, police and emergency personnel attempted to revive Toro, but were unsuccessful.