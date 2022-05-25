Blue Angels air show set for Wednesday afternoon

Weather shouldn't be a factor for the Blue Angels' scheduled air show Wednesday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

The show is set for a 2 p.m. start time.

The Blue Angels are performing as part of the Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning week.

Bad weather had caused the Blue Angels’ planned circle and arrival to be postponed Tuesday. However, the pilots were able to do their practice run later that day.

Outside of Wednesday’s air show, the Blue Angels will also do a flyover on graduation day above the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 10 a.m. on Friday.

A section of the Severn River, as well as the Naval Academy Bridge (Route 450) that spans the river, will be closed from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. to all traffic while the show is going on Wednesday.