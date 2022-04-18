RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Suspect in 2021 shooting…

Suspect in 2021 shooting of Navy mother in Annapolis seeks to suppress evidence

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

April 18, 2022, 12:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The suspect in the June 2021 shooting death of the mother of a Naval Academy midshipman wants to prevent jurors from seeing some of the evidence gathered during the investigation.

stray bullet struck Michelle Cummings, 57, of Houston, after midnight on June 29, 2021, as she sat on the patio of The Graduate Hotel on West Street. She and her husband were in Annapolis for their son Trey’s induction ceremony.

Angelo Harrod, now 30, of Annapolis, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, the use of a firearm in a violent crime, having a loaded handgun on a person and reckless endangerment.

In addition to the charges related to Cummings’ death, Harrod is also charged with the attempted murder of the two people he was shooting at near the patio where Cummings was seated.

Last week, Harrod entered an Alford plea, and was found guilty of assault during his arrest, the day after Cummings was killed. An Alford is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment prosecutors have sufficient evidence to support a conviction.

Court records show Harrod’s defense attorney, Howard Cardin, is attempting to suppress evidence gathered during searches authorized by a warrant.

The Baltimore Sun reports the evidence is related to the house where Harrod had been staying, as well as evidence from his phone. Cardin was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Harrod’s trial is expected to stretch into December.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

USPS regulator sees dashboards as opportunity to maximize service transparency

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up