Suspect in 2021 shooting of Navy mother in Annapolis seeks to suppress evidence

The suspect in the June 2021 shooting death of the mother of a Naval Academy midshipman wants to prevent jurors from seeing some of the evidence gathered during the investigation.

A stray bullet struck Michelle Cummings, 57, of Houston, after midnight on June 29, 2021, as she sat on the patio of The Graduate Hotel on West Street. She and her husband were in Annapolis for their son Trey’s induction ceremony.

Angelo Harrod, now 30, of Annapolis, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, the use of a firearm in a violent crime, having a loaded handgun on a person and reckless endangerment.

In addition to the charges related to Cummings’ death, Harrod is also charged with the attempted murder of the two people he was shooting at near the patio where Cummings was seated.

Last week, Harrod entered an Alford plea, and was found guilty of assault during his arrest, the day after Cummings was killed. An Alford is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment prosecutors have sufficient evidence to support a conviction.

Court records show Harrod’s defense attorney, Howard Cardin, is attempting to suppress evidence gathered during searches authorized by a warrant.

The Baltimore Sun reports the evidence is related to the house where Harrod had been staying, as well as evidence from his phone. Cardin was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Harrod’s trial is expected to stretch into December.