RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | Young Russians fear draft | Live updates | How to help
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Motorcyclist killed in Anne…

Motorcyclist killed in Anne Arundel Co. crash

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

April 2, 2022, 10:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police say that a man driving a motorcycle has died following a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County.

It happened Saturday afternoon in Pasadena, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Police say that the driver of a Nissan Altima merged into the left lane at the same time that the driver of a motorcycle, Donterio Montre Brown, began merging right.

Brown hit the driver’s side of the Nissan and lost control of the motorcycle. he was ejected from his seat and died at the scene.

Police say an improper lane change by Brown may have caused the crash, with speed as a contributing factor.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

GSA shuffles senior leaders’ chairs in Federal Acquisition Service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up