Motorcyclist killed in Anne Arundel Co. crash

Police say that a man driving a motorcycle has died following a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County.

It happened Saturday afternoon in Pasadena, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Police say that the driver of a Nissan Altima merged into the left lane at the same time that the driver of a motorcycle, Donterio Montre Brown, began merging right.

Brown hit the driver’s side of the Nissan and lost control of the motorcycle. he was ejected from his seat and died at the scene.

Police say an improper lane change by Brown may have caused the crash, with speed as a contributing factor.