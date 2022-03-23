RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US says Russian troops committed war crimes | Va. launches coat drive for Ukrainian refugees | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions
Video shows man punch, bite Md. officer before he’s fatally shot

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 7:55 PM

CROFTON, Md. (AP) — Body camera video released by Maryland officials shows an unarmed man punching a police officer in the face and biting his finger before the man was fatally shot.

News outlets report that the Attorney General’s office released body camera video Tuesday of the Jan. 30 incident.

Authorities say it began when a woman called 911 saying her son, Dyonta Quarles Jr.,  assaulted her and kept her from leaving her Crofton home.

In the video, Quarles is seen striking Officer J. Ricci and as officers handcuff Quarles. He struggles and then bites Ricci, who is then seen in video firing with his hand stuck in Quarles’ mouth.

The attorney general’s office hasn’t completed its investigation.

