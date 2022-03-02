RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
2 charged after BB guns found at Meade High School

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 2:27 PM

Two teenagers have been charged after two BB guns were found on the Meade High School campus in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on Thursday.

Anne Arundel County police said a 15-year-old from Odenton and a 16-year-old from Hanover have been charged.

Meade High School went into lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. for a report of a student with a weapon.

Police said school resource officers and the administration became aware of a video circulating that showed a student with a handgun in a Meade High School bathroom. That student was found quickly afterward, and a BB gun was recovered.

After interviewing other students in the video, a second BB gun was recovered.

There were no injuries. Police do not believe there is a threat to students or faculty.

The school lockdown ended at 12:55 p.m. An investigation continues.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

