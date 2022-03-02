2 charged after BB guns found at Meade High School

Two teenagers have been charged after two BB guns were found on the Meade High School campus in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on Thursday.
Anne Arundel County police said a 15-year-old from Odenton and a 16-year-old from Hanover have been charged.
Meade High School went into lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. for a report of a student with a weapon.
Police said school resource officers and the administration became aware of a video circulating that showed a student with a handgun in a Meade High School bathroom. That student was found quickly afterward, and a BB gun was recovered.
After interviewing other students in the video, a second BB gun was recovered.
There were no injuries. Police do not believe there is a threat to students or faculty.
The school lockdown ended at 12:55 p.m. An investigation continues.